

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Amgen (AMGN) announced Thursday a global antibody manufacturing collaboration to significantly increase the supply capacity available for Lilly's potential COVID-19 therapies.



Lilly is currently studying several potential neutralizing antibodies for the prevention and/or treatment of COVID-19 as either monotherapy or in combination.



Through this collaboration, the two companies will have the ability to quickly scale up production and serve many more patients around the world should one or more of Lilly's antibody therapies prove successful in clinical testing and receive regulatory approval, including LY-CoV-555.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de