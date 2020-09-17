

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) and Netherlands-based Qiagen NV (QGENF) announced Thursday the expansion and extension of a non-exclusive partnership to co-market exosome technology to existing and potential biopharma partners as well as the joint development of new exosome based products.



The agreement grants Qiagen a non-exclusive development license to Bio-Techne's exosome technology for the development of companion in vitro diagnostic products (CDX-IVD) for existing and potential biopharma partners.



Following the agreement, both Bio-Techne and Qiagen will be actively promoting the use of exosome technology to their respective global biopharma partners.



The initial phase of the co-marketing agreement lasts 24 months, with the potential to extend longer upon the fulfillment of certain conditions.



The two companies also announced the extension and expansion of the existing exclusive collaboration and license agreement that was originally in place between Exosome Diagnostics (now a Bio-Techne company) and Qiagen.



The agreement includes leveraging Exosome Diagnostics' proprietary platforms for biomarker discovery for the joint development of new products and for ongoing marketing activities to promote exosome technologies.



The extended collaboration and joint product development agreement ends in 2028 and can be extended if mutually agreed to by both companies.



