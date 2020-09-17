

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages grew in August, data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Average gross wages and salaries increased 4.1 percent year-on-year in August. Economists had forecast a rise of 4.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages fell 0.8 percent in August.



Average paid employment declined 1.5 percent annually in August. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent fall.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.7 percent in August.



In August, restoring pre-pandemic full-time jobs, admissions in the units, returning of employees from care benefits and unpaid leaves was observed, the agency said.



During the January to August period, average gross wages and salaries increased 4.3 percent. Average paid employment fell 0.9 percent.



