

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) has settled their litigation with Celgene, a subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), relating to patents for REVLIMID Capsules. Celgene has agreed to provide Dr. Reddy's with a license to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. beginning on a confidential date after March 2022. Dr. Reddy's is also licensed to sell generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. without volume limitation beginning on January 31, 2026.



'We look forward to bringing a generic version of lenalidomide to market soon subject to regulatory approval for the benefit of patients,' said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

