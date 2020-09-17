

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com has launched podcasts in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan, across all Amazon music services at no extra cost. Amazon Music customers can now access podcasts in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, on Amazon Echo devices, and at music.amazon.com/podcasts.



New and original podcasts rooted in music and entertainment will soon become available to Amazon Music subscribers, including shows from DJ Khaled, Becky G, Will Smith, and Dan Patrick, the company said.



Customers will also be able to stream popular shows such as Crime Junkie, What A Day, Radiolab, Revisionist History, Planet Money, Ear Hustle, Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer, and Stuff You Should Know, and other episodes from top shows, it added.



Disgraceland, the number one music podcast, is also set to arrive exclusively on Amazon Music in February 2021. The show explores the criminal antics and connections of some of the world's favorite musicians, from the Rolling Stones to Tupac.



Further, podcasts, paired with Amazon Music's recent partnership with Twitch will bring live streaming into the app.



Amazon Music will also have a brand-new weekly multimedia podcast titled 'En la Sala,' hosted and curated by superstar Becky G, featuring audio and corresponding video broadcast on Amazon Music's Twitch Channel. It discusses Latinx pride, women empowerment, LGBTQ+ rights, relationships, politics and sports.



Amazon Music has partnered with creators to produce original and exclusive podcasts. Customers will soon be able to listen to 'The First One,' a new audio experience hosted by one of the most prolific hit makers of the 21st century, DJ Khaled. The mogul and superstar will interview his all-time favorite artists about the hits that made them iconic and eventually legendary.



Further, broadcasting legend Dan Patrick and IMDb will soon give movie fanatics exclusive interviews with top Hollywood stars in his new show, 'That Scene with Dan Patrick.' A project from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Westbrook Audio is also coming soon to Amazon Music and Audible.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

