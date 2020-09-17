

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said the company expects third quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.55 per share. For the third quarter of prior year, earnings were $0.90 per share.



The company said its downstream products segment is having another strong quarter. The results of the steel mills segment is anticipated to be similar to the second quarter. The company expects the the results of raw materials segment to decrease compared to the second quarter due to lower pricing for DRI.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de