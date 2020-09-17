

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon announced the expansion of connected device options with the Unlimited Plus plan. Unlimited Plus gives customers double the 4G LTE premium data for jetpacks, tablets and laptops, and includes unlimited access to 5G Ultra Wideband speeds when connected on 5G Ultra Wideband devices.



The company noted that Creators and doers can add Unlimited Plus to their existing wireless plan for $30 per month, and existing customers can upgrade their current unlimited connected device plan for $10 more per month. The new Unlimited Plus plan includes 30 GB of premium 4G LTE data, up from 15 GB in the standard Unlimited plan.



Verizon said it has simplified the options for connected smartwatch plans. All connected smartwatch plans are $10 per month, whether using as a standalone plan to connect a watch or with NumberShare to use one mobile number for multiple devices.



Verizon noted that its customers can get even more for less when adding Unlimited Plus or a connected smartwatch plan to select Mix & Match Unlimited plans. Sign-up for Do More or Get More Unlimited to qualify for a 50% off discount on connected device plans, which lowers Unlimited Plus to $15 per month.



