

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MWE Investments is recalling dual fuel portable generators citing fire risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves about 7,500 units of Westinghouse WGen5300DFv Dual Fuel Portable Generators and Westinghouse iGen4500DF Dual Fuel Inverter Portable Generators. The dual fuel generators can run on gasoline or propane.



These were manufactured in China and Vietnam from October 2019 through December 2019.



The WGen500DFv was sold at Sam's Club across the country and online at SamsClub.com. The iGen4500DF was sold online at amazon.com, homedepot.com, lowes.com, electricgeneratorsdirect.com, powerequipmentdirect.com, norwall.com, and other online locations.



The generators were sold from January 2020 through May 2020 for between $450 and $1,050, depending on the model.



According to the agency, the dual fuel portable generators can leak fuel, posing a fire and burn hazard.



The recall was initiated after the Columbus, Ohio-based company received 26 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve. However, there were no reports of any fires, injuries, or property damage.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact MWE Investments for a free repair.



In similar incidents, citing fire risk, Norcross, Georgia-based Royal Gourmet Corp. this week recalled about 1,100 units of deluxe gas grills sold exclusively online at Wayfair.com.



Intertex in August called back about 189,000 units of blowers sold at Home Depot and Lowes stores nationwide and online from January 2008 through July 2020.



