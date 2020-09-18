

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) confirmed it has now entered into exclusive discussions with Euronext N.V. in relation to the sale of the Borsa Italiana group.



LSE stated that there can be no certainty that a transaction will result from those discussions and any potential sale will be dependent upon the outcome of the European Commission's review of the Refinitiv transaction and that transaction closing in accordance with its terms.



In the context of the European Commission's Phase II review, LSE confirmed in July that it commenced exploratory discussions which may result in a sale of LSEG's interest in MTS or potentially the Borsa Italiana group as a whole.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BORSA ITALIANA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de