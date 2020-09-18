

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) were gaining around 6 percent in the early morning trading in Germany after Bloomberg reported that buyout firm Apollo Global Management Inc. is exploring a takeover of the specialty chemicals company.



The report, citing people with knowledge of the matter, said the New York-based investment firm contacted Covestro in recent weeks. Deliberations are at an early stage, and there's no certainty they will result in a transaction, Bloomberg noted.



Covestro, which was part of drugmaker Bayer AG, was spun out in an initial public offering in October 2015. The company currently has a market value of 8.71 billion euros.



In Germany, Covestro shares were trading at 47.41 euros, up 6.13 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

