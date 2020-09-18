

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden demanded President Donald Trump's resignation saying he was not honest in handling of the coronavirus pandemic.



'If the president had done his job... had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive,' Biden said during a CNN town hall event Thursday night.



'He knew it and did nothing. It's close to criminal,' he told the audience in Scranton, Pennsylvania, 'This president should step down,' said the former Vice President.



Contradicting the earlier admission that he intentionally misled the country by playing down the risk of the coronavirus pandemic to avoid panic among the public, President Donald Trump said at an election campaign event this week that he 'up played' it.



Coronavirus infections and deaths continue unabated in the United States, the worst affected country in the world, with more than 44,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. This is almost twice the numbers reported earlier this month.



The total infections in the country rose to 6675560 as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



With the addition of 851 cornavirus-related casualties in the last 24 hours, total national death toll reached 197655 Friday.



The latest ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects between 207,000 and 218,000 deaths caused by the deadly virus in the United States by October 10.



Nine months after the first case of coronavirus infection detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, global cases have surpassed 30 million. More than 940,000 people were confirmed dead due to the viral disease across the world.



Meanwhile, Providence College in Rhode Island reportedly issued stay-at-home order to its students after more than 80 of them tested positive for coronavirus.



College President Rev. Kenneth Sicard was quoted as saying that tuition will continue through remote learning for at least a week.



