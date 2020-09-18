

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production grew less than expected in August, data from Statistics Poland revealed Friday.



Another report showed that producer prices declined at a faster pace in August due to lower cost in manufacturing.



Industrial production advanced 1.5 percent annually versus a 1.5 percent fall in the same period last year. However, this was slower than the expected growth of 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output decreased 5.8 percent in August.



Manufacturing output rose 2 percent, while mining and quarrying output was down 10.7 percent. Electricity output decreased 2.7 percent in August.



Producer prices dropped 1.2 percent annually, following a 0.6 percent in July, the statistical office said in a separate report. Economists had forecast a 1 percent drop.



Prices in manufacturing slid 2.1 percent, while prices in mining and quarrying grew 5.3 percent, and electricity and other utilities gained 2 percent. Water supply, sewerages and waste management prices advanced 5.9 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent, offsetting a 0.3 percent rise in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de