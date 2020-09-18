

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) announced the company expects its third quarter adjusted loss per share to be approximately $1.45. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss per share of $1.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For third quarter, the company projects adjusted net loss attributable to company of $320 million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be negative at approximately $100 million.



'Improving market conditions experienced in June and July have accelerated through August and September. Strengthening steel fundamentals and our ability to respond quickly to increasing customer demand are expected to result in significantly improved adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter,' said CEO David Burritt.



