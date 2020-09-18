

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of Erin P. Collins & Associates, Inc., an employee benefits and workplace wellbeing consultant serving clients throughout the state of Arizona from offices in Kingman and Phoenix. The company said Erin Collins and his associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Scott Gregory, head of Gallagher's Southwest region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.



'ECA's business is closely aligned with Gallagher's health and welfare strategy, and further expands our benefits capabilities across the Southwest. They also offer us unique cross-selling opportunities,' said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de