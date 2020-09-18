

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar moved down against its most major rivals in the European session on Friday.



The loonie dipped to 1.5625 against the euro and 1.3199 against the greenback, easing from its early high of 1.5578 and a 2-day high of 1.3137, respectively.



The loonie touched 79.05 against the yen, marking more than a 5-week low, after rising to a 2-day high of 79.77 at 8:00 pm ET.



The loonie may locate support around 1.58 against the euro, 1.33 against the greenback and 78.00 against the yen.



