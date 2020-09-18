

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for September is due at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While it rose against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the euro and the yen.



The greenback was worth 1.1834 against the euro, 1.2950 against the pound, 0.9103 against the franc and 104.38 against the yen as of 9:55 am ET.



