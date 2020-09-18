

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Education has announced an investigation into the prevalence of systemic racism in Princeton University.



In an open letter published earlier this month, University President Christopher Eisgruber had admitted that 'Racism and the damage it does to people of color nevertheless persist at Princeton.'



He also admitted that Racist assumptions from the past also remain embedded in structures of the University. As an example, he cited that while at least nine departments and programs are organized around European languages and culture in Princeton, it runs only a single, relatively small program in African studies.



He also outlined the effort taken to address systemic racism in the University, that began with changes and initiatives that were announced in June.



In response, the Department of Education sent a letter earlier this week, requesting information about the University's nondiscrimination practices.



In the letter, it raised concerns that Princeton continues to get millions of dollars in federal funding even as it violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which forbids discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin.



DOE is probing whether the University has discriminated on the basis of race since Eisgruber took office as the top official of the university in 2013.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de