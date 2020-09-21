

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan will on Monday release August numbers for export orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Orders are predicted to rise 8.2 percent on year after jumping 12.4 percent in July.



Hong Kong will see August figures for consumer prices; in July, the inflation rate was -2.3 percent.



China will provide September data for loan rates; one-year loan rates are called steady at 3.85 percent, while five-year rates are expected to be unchanged at 4.65 percent.



The Philippines will provide July figures for retail sales; in June, sales were up 1.3 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday and Tuesday for Respect for the Aged Day and the Autumnal Equinox, respectively. They will re-open on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de