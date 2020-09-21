

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) announced the appointment of Stephen Girsky, former Vice Chairman of General Motors Co. and a member of Nikola's Board, as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. The Board has accepted the proposal by Trevor Milton to voluntarily step aside as Executive Chairman and from the Board.



Girsky is a Managing Partner of VectoIQ, LLC, an independent advisory firm. He served in a number of capacities at General Motors from November 2009 until July 2014, including vice chairman. Girsky also served on General Motors' board following its emergence from bankruptcy in June 2009 until June 2016. He currently serves on the boards of United States Steel Corporation (X), and Brookfield Business Partners Limited, the general partner of Brookfield Business Partners, L.P. (BBU).



