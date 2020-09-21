

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion, recommending marketing authorization in the European Union for a new 100 mg/mL intravenous advanced formulation of ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab). The company noted that the European Commission typically reaches a decision on approval in approximately two months of the CHMP recommendation.



ULTOMIRIS is the first and only long-acting C5 inhibitor administered every eight weeks for the treatment of two ultra-rare diseases-paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.



