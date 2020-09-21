

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth in August was weaker than the gain economists had expected, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in August, after a 4.4 percent increase in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 2.4 percent rise.



Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances grew 10.2 percent yearly in August and those of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores gained 1.6 percent.



Spending on textiles, clothing, footwear, and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment increased by 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.4 percent in August.



In the January to August period, retail sales decreased 5.5 percent from a year ago.



