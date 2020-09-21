

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders continued their robust growth in August, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



Export orders grew 13.6 percent year-on-year in August. Economists had forecast a growth of 8.2 percent.



Orders for electronic products gained 28.2 percent yearly in August and, demand for information and communication products increased 26.4 percent. Orders for others and machineries rose by 13.8 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively.



Demand for electrical machinery products and optical, photographic, cinematographic apparatus grew 6.1 percent and 5.4 percent. Transport equipment orders rose 2.2 percent.



Meanwhile, orders for mineral products, textile products, basic metals and articles thereof, chemicals, and plastics and articles declined.



On a monthly basis, export orders fell 0.2 percent in August.



