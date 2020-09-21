

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) has revealed three concepts for zero-emission commercial aircraft which could enter service by 2035. All of these concepts rely on hydrogen as a primary power source.



The three concepts - all codenamed 'ZEROe' - include: a turbofan design (120-200 passengers) with a range of 2,000+ nautical miles; a turboprop design (up to 100 passengers) using a turboprop engine instead of a turbofan and also powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines; and a 'blended-wing body' design (up to 200 passengers) concept in which the wings merge with the main body of the aircraft.



