

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) announced Monday a new commitment to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050. It joins many of its clients in this strategic goal and is committed to providing financing, expertise and thought leadership to support the transition to a low-carbon world.



Morgan Stanley is also committing to taking a leadership role in developing the tools and methodologies needed to measure and manage its carbon-related activities in appropriate ways.



A critical challenge to achieving this goal is the lack of standardized tools and methodologies around measuring and disclosing financed emissions.



As part of that effort, Morgan Stanley recently joined the Steering Committee of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) and will seek to play a leadership role in capacity building.



Once consistent, robust and comparable metrics and methodologies are available, Morgan Stanley will set its initial financed emissions reduction targets while continuing to help find solutions for its clients.



