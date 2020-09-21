

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) said Monday that Gina Goetter will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 30.



Goetter is a top finance executive at Tyson Foods. The company noted that she has more than twenty years of experience driving strong financial and operational results as well as leading transformational change.



Most recently, Goetter served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Tyson Foods Inc.'s (TSN) prepared foods segment. Prior to Tyson Foods, Goetter held various global leadership positions with General Mills, Inc (GIS).



Darrell Thomas, who assumed the role of interim CFO, will continue as Vice President and Treasurer.



Harley-Davidson said it is currently continuing through The Rewire, the company's efforts to, among other things, overhaul its operating model. The Rewire is planned to continue through the end of 2020, leading to The Hardwire, a new strategic plan for 2021-2025.



