

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pop TV comedy Schitt's Creek scored a record-setting nine wins by sweeping every category in which it was nominated at the 72nd Emmy Awards.



Schitt's Creek is a comedy about a successful businessman and his family who go bankrupt and move to a small town to start over.



The Canadian series, which broadcast its sixth and final season this year, found massive success on Netflix.



Catherine O'Hara (Lead Actress in a Comedy Series), Eugene Levy (Lead Actor), Dan Levy (Supporting Actor) and Annie Murphy (Supporting Actress) won awards for acting in Schitt's Creek. It also won awards for writing and directing.



In accepting the award, Dan Levy praised the show for its 'castigation of homophobia' and its pivot during six seasons into gay-friendly story lines.



HBO series 'Succession' won four of the seven drama prizes - best drama series, best actor for Jeremy Strong, best writing and best directing.



'Watchmen', also telecast on HBO, dominated the limited-series category winning 11 awards overall. They included best limited series and acting awards for Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.



At the age of 24, former Disney Channel star Zendaya became the youngest woman to win best actress in a drama series at the Emmys for her portrayal of teenage drug addict Rue in HBO's Euphoria.



The evening included one special Emmy, the prestigious Governors Award, which was given to writer, director andphilanthropist Tyler Perry.



Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from the stage of a mostly empty Staples Center in Los Angeles, the show was held virtually, with most winners making acceptance speech from home.



Singer-songwriter and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. made her Emmy debut with a special 'In Memoriam' performance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de