

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) reported that its first half statutory pre-tax profit, which includes the impact of exceptional items, increased by 62.4% year-on-year to 398 million pounds. Earnings per share was 15.0 pence compared to 8.1 pence. Adjusted pre-tax profit was 415 million pounds, up 23.1% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 15.0 pence compared to 11.8 pence.



First half total sales decreased by 1.1%, on a constant currency basis, to 5.92 billion pounds, with like for like sales down 1.6%. On a reported rate basis, which includes the impact of exchange rates, sales decreased by 1.3%. E-commerce sales were up 164%, for the period.



Thierry Garnier, CEO, said: 'We delivered a resilient financial performance in the first half of the year, with the adverse impact of COVID-19 in first quarter offset by a strong recovery in second quarter. This recovery has continued into third quarter to date, with growth across all banners and categories.'



The Board of Kingfisher plc said it is not declaring an interim dividend for first half 20/21.



