

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased in August, figures from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The non-adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.99 percent in August from 4.00 percent in July. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 3.89 percent.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 3.83 percent in August from 3.90 percent in the preceding month.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 1,000 to 478,000 in August from 479,000 in the previous month. The figure increased by 12,000 persons from the same month last year.



Employment increased by 9,000 to 11.507 million in August from 11.498 million in the prior month. The figure decreased by 19,000 from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de