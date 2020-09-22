

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) announced Tuesday that its family of companies in the US has rebranded its portfolio of blended cements and supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) as the Envirocore Series. This is in response to ever-increasing market demand for performance and sustainability.



Products under the Envirocore Series include OneCem Portland Limestone Cement, MaxCem Blended Cement, and NewCem Slag Cement.



As the largest cement manufacturer in the U.S., LafargeHolcim is calling on architects, engineers, contractors and ready-mix producers to adopt more sustainable products in order to lower the industry's carbon footprint.



In the US, Holcim plants have produced more than 3 million metric tons of OneCem for concrete construction applications throughout the country.



The company said concrete has a high carbon footprint due to the energy intensiveness and generation of CO2 in Portland cement manufacturing. For every ton of clinker replaced by SCMs, CO2 emissions are reduced by approximately 0.8 tons.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAFARGEHOLCIM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de