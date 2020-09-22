

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $740.46 million, or $30.93 per share. This compares with $565.23 million, or $22.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AutoZone Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $740.46 million or $30.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $24.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $4.55 billion from $3.99 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $740.46 Mln. vs. $524.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $30.93 vs. $20.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $24.79 -Revenue (Q4): $4.55 Bln vs. $3.99 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AUTOZONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de