

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) said Tuesday that its utilities have restored power to about 910,000 customers who can accept power, or about 99% of customers affected by storm, following Hurricane Laura making landfall near Cameron, Louisiana in the early morning of August 27.



Crews have restored power to all customers in Texas and are making significant progress in the remaining hardest hit areas of Southwest Louisiana.



Hurricane Laura was the strongest storm to make landfall in Louisiana in 164 years and is tied for the fifth strongest to make landfall in the continental United States.



The company expects to restore power to all customers who can take power by September 30.



