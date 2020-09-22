

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies Inc. plans to install pickup lockers at all U.S. stores aiming to improve contactless delivery for online buyers amid worsening Covid-19 spread.



The 'Buy Online Pickup in Store' self-service lockers at its more than 1,700 stores will be available by the end of March 2021. In most major metro markets, the additional online pickup option will be installed by Thanksgiving.



Lowe's is teaming with Parcel Pending by Quadient, a provider of package management solutions, for the retail locker solution.



The electronic technology in the lockers generates a scannable barcode when an order is ready for pickup. Customers can quickly collect their online orders from self-service lockers near the front of stores in locations.



This will eliminate checkout time, allow direct access to pick up orders, and help customers get in and out of the store faster during the busy holiday season.



Lowe's expects that the migration of Lowes.com to the cloud and rolled out curbside pickup would support sustained online growth.



Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores, said, 'With more than 60 percent of online orders picked up in our stores, this gives our customers one more option and the added convenience and flexibility to control how and when they get that order.'



According to a recent study by McKinsey & Company, 60 percent of U.S. consumers who said they are using 'Buy Online Pickup In Store' plan to continue using the service even after the pandemic subsides.



