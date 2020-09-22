

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aircraft maker Boeing Co. (BA) announced Tuesday it has entered into a patent and technology license with Florida-based Healthe Inc. under which Healthe will manufacture an ultraviolet (UV) wand designed to sanitize airplane interiors.



Boeing designed and developed the UV wand as part of the company's Confident Travel Initiative (CTI) to support customers and enhance the safety and well-being of passengers and crews during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Healthe will produce and distribute the commercial wand, helping airlines and potentially others combat the pandemic. The technology could be available for airlines in late fall.



The device is an addition to sanitizing and protective measures already in place, which include the use of high-efficiency particulate air filters that trap more than 99.9% of particulates and prevent them from re-circulating back to the cabin.



The UV wand uses 222 nanometer UVC light. Research indicates 222 nanometer UVC inactivates pathogens effectively. The UV wand is particularly effective in compact spaces and sanitizes a flight deck in less than 15 minutes.



Etihad Airways was the first to evaluate the device, and the UV wand was demonstrated on the Etihad 787-10 ecoDemonstrator airplane on August 21.



