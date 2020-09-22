

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Detroit auto show has again been postponed, this time to fall 2021.



The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) was originally scheduled to take place in June this year, but it was moved to next summer as the TCF Center was converted as a field hospital in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



The reimagined indoor and outdoor show will be held from September 28 to October 9, 2021.



NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said the Auto Show will remain a fall show going forward after the inaugural event in September 2021.



NAIAS organizers secured dates towards the end of the month, in order to avoid a clash of dates with the new IAA in Munich, which is scheduled for the first full week in September, 2021.



'September is an excellent time of year for new product, and at the same time, alleviates the challenges a now crowded spring auto show calendar presents for auto show stakeholders,' according to Albert.



NAIAS officials also plan to expand the show's marketing reach, drawing additional show visitors from beyond the region and state. The campaign will emphasize that consumers can preview all of the latest new cars and trucks headed to dealership showrooms while also enjoying Detroit and Michigan in the fall.



Entry to the show for the public starts on October 2. It will be preceded by shows in other categories, namely, Motor Bella, The Gallery, Press Preview, AutoMobili-D, Industry Preview and Charity Preview.



NAIAS Chairman Doug North said the September 2021 show will include the same memorable product experiences that were originally planned for the June show, including dynamic displays and experiential ride-and-drives. The NAIAS campus will include product and technology activations both inside TCF Center and throughout the city.



Additionally, NAIAS is launching a new virtual thought leadership series, Q'd Up Mobility, that kicks off on Tuesday.



Now in its 32nd year as an international event, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world.



A meeting place for the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles, offer product ride-and-drives and announce industry-shaping plans.



From next year, the reimagined show will be held in September, allowing exhibitors to take advantage of indoor and outdoor venues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de