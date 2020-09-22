

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence rose improved more-than-expected in September to its highest level in six months, preliminary data from the European Commission showed on Tuesday.



The flash consumer confidence index climbed to -13.9 from -14.7 in August. Economists had expected a score of -14.6.



The latest reading was the highest since March, when it was at -11.6.



The corresponding index for EU rose to -14.9 from -15.5 in August. That is also the highest since March, when the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic was just starting to spread in the region.



The final readings are slated to be released along with the economic sentiment data on September 29.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de