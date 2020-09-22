

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.52 billion, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $1.37 billion, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $10.59 billion from $10.66 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.52 Bln. vs. $1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $10.59 Bln vs. $10.66 Bln last year.



