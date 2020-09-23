

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) - Shares of the homebuilder gained 9% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported improvement in new orders for the first two months of the fourth quarter. Net new orders for the first two months of fourth quarter were up 37% year-over-year with a 26% increase in July and a 48% increase in August.



NIKE, Inc. (NKE) - Shares of the sports apparel retailer rose 11% in extended session Tuesday after its first quarter results trumped Wall Street estimates. Nike's profit rose to $1.52 billion or $0.95 per share from $1.37 billion or $0.86 per share last year. Revenues slipped 0.7% to $10.59 billion from $10.66 billion last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.47 per share on revenues of $9.14 billion.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) - The Canadian marijuana company tanked 15% after the bell on Tuesday. Aurora said it has slipped from its top position in Canadian consumer market. The marijuana grower's fourth-quarter revenues slipped 5% to $72.1 million.



Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) - Shares of the company plunged 23% in after-hours trading Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences announced that it has commenced an public offering of its ordinary shares.



Stitch Fix Inc. - Shares of the company slipped sharply in the extended session Tuesday hurt largely by its fourth quarter results. Stitch Fix's revenues rose to $443.4 million from $432.1 million last year. The company posted a loss of $44.5 million or $0.44 per share, compared to a profit of $7.2 million or $0.07 per share last year.



