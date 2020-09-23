

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GoodRx Holdings Inc., which operates a digital platform for consumer healthcare products and services, announced the pricing of initial public offering of 34.6 million shares of Class A common stock at $33.00 per share, above the expected range of $24.00 and $28.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on September 25, 2020.



GoodRx said its shares are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ Global Select Market today, under the ticker symbol 'GDRX'.



Of the offered shares, 23.42 million shares are being offered by GoodRx and 11.19 million shares are being offered by certain of GoodRx's existing selling shareholders.



The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional 5.19 million shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.



GoodRx expects to receive offering net proceeds of about $725 million after deducting expenses. The company said it will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.



GoodRx intends to use offering net proceeds for general corporate purposes to support the growth of its business.



