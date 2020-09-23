

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Ram Trucks, on Wednesday, announced that the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX would be the first FCA vehicle to feature the new Know & Go mobile app. Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU).



The app, pitched by a group of FCA employees during the company's first-ever 'Pitch Night' and later developed by them, features an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicle.



The Know & Go mobile app would be available through the customer's preferred app store. After purchasing a vehicle, customers would have the ability to download the app.



The Know & Go mobile app utilizes the camera on a smartphone and incorporates augmented reality to view a vehicle's feature.



