

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) and Atos announced a five-year extension of their strategic partnership that will accelerate Siemens' digital objectives in the areas of services modernization and digitalization, data driven digital, cloud transformation and cybersecurity.



The agreement comes in the context of 5-year total 3 billion euros agreements which were separately signed with Siemens AG, Siemens Energy AG and Siemens Healthineers AG and include existing services as well as new business.



As part of the deal, Atos will also invest in digital modernization.



The companies' joint go-to-market initiative will leverage the existing 330 million euros common digital investments and will significantly support the digital growth ambitions laid out by each company.



Over the next five years a significant amount of additional joint sales is expected from this sales-driven initiative.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

