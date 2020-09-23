

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's market research group GfK is set to release consumer confidence survey data for October. The forward-looking sentiment index is expected to rise to -1 from -1.8 in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 122.83 against the yen, 1.1688 against the greenback, 0.9184 against the pound and 1.0764 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



