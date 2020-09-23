

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Plc (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX), on Wednesday, announced that it has appointed Paul Walker to succeed Sir Anthony Habgood as Chair.



Walker is expected to take up his new role in the first half of 2021, at which time Sir Anthony would step down.



Walker served as Chair of Ashtead Group PLC (since 2018). He is also Chair of Halma PLC (since 2013), which announced, on Wednesday, that Walker would be stepping down from that role by July 2021. He was previously Chair at Perform Group; Wandisco; and European Directories. He has held Non-Executive Director positions at Sophos Group; Experian; Epicor Software Corp.; and Diageo.



He was Chief Executive of Sage PLC between 1994 and 2010; and began his career at Ernst & Young.



