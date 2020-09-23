

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc. (VOD.L, VOD) said that, from October onwards, 20% of supplier selection criteria will be based on commitments to diversity and the environment.



The company said it will evaluate suppliers on their commitments to diversity, inclusion and the environment when they tender for new work, ensuring that Vodafone's supply chain contributes towards Vodafone's purpose to improve the lives of 1 billion people, while halving its environmental impact by 2025.



For new tenders, suppliers will be asked to demonstrate policies and procedures that support diversity in the workplace, including gender, ethnicity, LGBT+, age and disability criteria, Vodafone said in a statement. It will include policies on equal pay, and whether suppliers have publicly reported targets in relation to the percentage of female employees company-wide and at senior management levels.



