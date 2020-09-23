

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.'s (CMG) premium steak, Carne Asada, is making a temporary comeback to restaurants across the U.S. And Canada. The item will make its debut in France, becoming Chipotle's first new protein introduced in the European market.



Only 5% of U.S. beef meets Chipotle's strict sourcing standards for Carne Asada, which means it comes from animals given no antibiotics or added hormones. This makes the premium steak a limited time offer.



Carne Asada will be available in-restaurant and across all digital channels including third party delivery services from September 28.



The premium protein will be available, from September 24 to September 27, as a digital-only menu item for all fans via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.



Chipotle's more than 16 million Rewards members in the U.S. will have exclusive access to Carne Asada on September 22 and September 23 via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.



To grow its Carne Asada supply chain Chipotle plans to partner with new farmers, ranchers, and other suppliers whose practices emphasize quality and responsibility.



'To bring back Carne Asada to our menu, we underwent an extensive vetting process to find more suppliers that meet our stringent Food with Integrity standards,' said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.



More than 10 million fans tried Carne Asada when it was first available, and the brand estimates that nearly half of those customers were first-time guests at Chipotle.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de