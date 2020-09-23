

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate rose remained stable in August, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The registered jobless rate was 6.1 percent in August, same as seen in July. This was in line with economists' expectation.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.



The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 99,200 in August from 117,400 in the same month last year. In July, the number of unemployed persons was 111,400.



The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, fell to 129,800 in August from 131,200 in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the registered unemployment rate fell to 6.3 percent in August from 6.4 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

