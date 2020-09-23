

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production rose sharply in August, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 4.70 percent year-on-year in August, after a 2.75 percent increase in July.



Manufacturing output increased 5.29 percent annually in August, after a 2.79 percent rise in the previous month.



Production in mining and quarrying gained 17.78 percent. Output of water supply grew 1.41 percent, while those of electricity and gas supply declined 2.44 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 3.58 percent in August, after a 0.15 percent decrease in the preceding month.



