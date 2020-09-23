

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) announced a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific, to expand the manufacturing capacity for lenzilumab, currently in a Phase 3 registration study in patients with COVID-19. This multi-year manufacturing partnership adds to the company's large scale commercial production efforts, including recently announced partnerships with Lonza and Catalent. Thermo Fisher will begin the technical transfer of the lenzilumab bulk drug substance process and commercial scale production could begin before the end of the current year.



Cameron Durrant, CEO of Humanigen said: 'Thermo Fisher provides biologics manufacturing expertise and scalable capacity to further support our production and growth trajectory.'



