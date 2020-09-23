

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Shell International Petroleum Co. Ltd. and Microsoft Corp. formed a strategic alliance to develop new solutions to achieve net-zero emissions. The alliance will support Shell's ambition to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.



Meanwhile, Shell's supply of renewable energy to Microsoft is expected to help it deliver on its renewable energy supply goals and its broader ambition to be carbon negative by 2050. It will also help Microsoft to meet its commitment to having a 100% supply of renewable energy by 2025.



The two companies already have been working together for three decades on artificial intelligence (AI). This will expand and deepen the collaboration between the two to help customers, suppliers and other businesses lower emissions. Already, 47 AI-powered proprietary applications have been deployed across Shell's businesses.



They will now work together on new digital tools so that Shell can offer its suppliers and customers effective support in reducing their carbon footprints. They will also explore working together to help advance the use of sustainable aviation fuels.



The two companies will use Microsoft's Azure cloud computing system and data from Shell assets to strengthen operational safety, by improving risk analysis, prediction and prevention.



With the latest deal, Shell and Microsoft are joining various countries and corporates around the world in their efforts to contain the consequences of increasing carbon emissions as there is too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that can take thousands of years to dissipate.



In January, Microsoft had announced various plans that focused on reducing its own carbon emissions by more than half, and to be carbon negative by 2030. This means the company will remove more carbon than it emits each year.



Microsoft also announced a new $1 billion Climate Innovation Fund to accelerate the development of carbon reduction, capture, and removal technologies with a view to make the world become carbon negative.



