

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon's much-awaited Prime Day shopping event will take place in mid-October, according to multiple reports.



The annual sale event will reportedly kick off in the U.S. on Tuesday, October 13. Amazon has already held a 48-hour Prime Day event in India from midnight on August 6.



Amazon Prime Day, the company's biggest, global shopping event of the year, is usually held in the U.S. in mid-July. However, the e-commerce giant confirmed in July that it is delaying this year's event due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Amazon launched the Prime Day event in 2015 to celebrate the company's 20th birthday. The company offers huge discounts on electronics, consumer goods and apparel to attract and retain Prime members, who pay subscription fees in exchange for free shipping and other features.



In preparation for this year's event, Amazon's warehouse workers have reportedly been informed that their vacation requests would not be accepted between October 13 and October 20.



Amazon has recently seen strong consumer demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the company said it saw a 'significant increase' in online demand for products, particularly from persons most vulnerable to being out in public. However, the surge in orders also led to supply-chain shortages and caused delay in delivery of items.



In July 2019, Amazon said that the two-day long Prime Day celebration of deals surpassed the combined business of its previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



The company noted that during the 48-hour period on July 15 and 16 last year, Prime members bought more than 175 million items and also saved more than one billion dollars.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

