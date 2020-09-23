

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After announcing the results of its two-year note auction on Tuesday, the Treasury Department revealed Wednesday that its auction of $53 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.275 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.



Last month, the Treasury sold $51 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.298 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $50 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



